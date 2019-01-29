Summerside aims to keep the party going with concert shuttle bus

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is looking to take better advantage of the thousands of people expected at February's Blue Rodeo concert with a shuttle bus to and from the concert at Credit Union Place.

The idea is to give people the opportunity to enjoy themselves at the city's bars and restaurants before and after the show.

"It will be a nice option for those who want to grab a bite before the show or leave their hotel room and leave their cars at their hotels," said J. P. DesRosiers, the city's director of community services.

"With proof of a ticket the shuttle will pick you up and drop you off at the show."

Two buses will run, and DesRosiers hopes they will both be full. Pick ups and drop-offs will happen at the Summerside Motel, Brothers Two, Open Eats and Evermoore Brewing, the Silver Fox, Uncle Mikes, The Loyalist Country Inn, the Causeway Bay Hotel and The Wing.

If the pilot works out, the city says it will try to expand the project, and maybe run it for summer concerts. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

The pilot project will cost about $1,500, paid for by the hotel accommodations levy.

Blue Rodeo plays at Credit Union Place Feb. 8.

