Construction begins at Summerside park honouring Billy Bridges

Construction has begun at a park to celebrate one of P.E.I.'s favourite Paralympians. Billy Bridges Park is being built in Summerside to honour the sledge hockey player at the former Notre Dame Park.

Eventually it will be fully accessible, but Phase 1 of the multi-year plan will include a new boundless playground, sensory activities and paved paths.

"Essentially it's fully accessible from start to finish so accessible by wheelchair at all areas," said J.P. Desrosiers, director of community services for the City of Summerside.

"There's also activities surrounding the structure as well that are all wheelchair accessible. The protective surface material that's located underneath the structure is, of course, also accessible as well."

J.P. Desrosiers, the community services director for the City of Summerside, says accessible playgrounds are a priority for the city going forward. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Desrosiers said the city's goal is to make the park fully accessible over the next few years by replacing the non-accessible structures.

He also said the plan — as budget allows — is to get accessible equipment for other parks in the city.

"We want to be an inclusive, accessible city and as we continue to reinvest in our parks that will be a priority as we go forward."

The park was announced in April, along with plans to rename Brookvale Ski Park to honour biathlete and cross-country skier Mark Arendz.

As for Phase 2 of the park, that is yet to be determined.

"We're going to be working with council and our staff and nearby residents and users on what we'd ... like to see in that area as we move forward toward additional phases of the park redevelopment." said Desrosiers​.

The park will remain open during construction, but the public is asked to stay out of the sectioned-off areas.

After the playground structure goes in, paving of the pathways will begin. At that time the park will be closed for a few days.

The city expects the project to be completed at the end of October when an official ceremony is being planned, with the hope Bridges will be able to attend.

More P.E.I. news