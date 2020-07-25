Boy, 13, charged after Summerside beating captured on video

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have charged a 13-year-old boy with assault after an incident that was videotaped and shared on social media.

The mother of the alleged victim, who like the charged teen cannot be identified because of provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, says she commends the police force for its fast action.

"We were very grateful that they had recognized the severity of what occurred," she told CBC News.

The incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 10 at Heather Moyse Park in Summerside, and was captured on video by an unidentified third party.

I saw my son with his hands in his pockets, evidently not wanting to participate in an altercation of any means. — Mother of victim in Summerside attack

In the video, which CBC has viewed but is choosing not to share, two boys can be seen facing each other, surrounded by a crowd of other teenagers.

"I saw my son with his hands in his pockets, evidently not wanting to participate in an altercation of any means, and I saw him being punched and appearing almost unresponsive at one point and receiving multiple kicks to the head, to the face, to his ribs, to his back while he lay there defenceless," said the attacked boy's mother.

Nobody intervenes to stop the pummeling. Eventually, the smaller boy is able to get to his feet.

"I think the one that hurt me as a mother the most is that not one of those humans helped him," the woman said.

Minors in the crowd watching the incident also cannot be shown or identified, as potential witnesses under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In court next month

Summerside police confirm a 13-year-old has been charged with assault and will appear in court next month.

The mother of the boy who was beaten tells CBC News she was deeply disturbed by the images.

She said her son had been bullied in the past and changed schools this fall to try for a fresh start. After the attack, he told her he had again become a target, but didn't want to confide in anyone because he feared being labelled "a snitch."

She added: "I've never dealt with anything to this severity before and I'm just going to support my son to the best of my ability while we navigate this challenging time."

I cannot begin to imagine how the other party feels watching their child do this to another human being. - Mother of victim in Summerside attack

In a post on social media, the women begged people learning of the situation not to blame the family of the other boy.

"As difficult as it has been on me as a mother to watch this happen to my son, I cannot begin to imagine how the other party feels watching their child do this to another human being," she wrote.

"We have deep empathy for this person and we pray that he receive all the help necessary to ensure that a tragedy does not occur next time. Bullying does not fix bullying. Please give them their privacy."

In the interview with CBC, she elaborated: "I think that parents can spend a great deal of time educating their children on something, and at the end of the day, some children will do exactly the opposite of what we have taught them."

She also wrote in the social media post that parents whose children stood by and did nothing need to "teach your child how devastating that is."