BB gun pointed at vehicles in Summerside, say police

Summerside police arrested a man Tuesday evening after receiving reports of a man pointing a weapon at passing vehicles.

Police say there were multiple reports of a man with a rifle walking along South Drive, which started coming in at about 8:45 p.m.

One of the responding officers came upon the suspect, and said police saw him point the gun at another vehicle.

Police say the suspect then pointed the gun at the approaching police cruiser. He appeared to be unaware it was police, and immediately lowered the gun when he recognized it.

The suspect obeyed commands from police and was taken safely into custody.

A 27-year-old Summerside man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. He faces three counts of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

