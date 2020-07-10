Pandemic rule breaking puts Summerside Baseball 'at risk' of closure

The president of P.E.I.'s Summerside Baseball organization delivered a harsh message to the association's members on Facebook this week.

Tanner Doiron said he was called to the facility Tuesday evening about the crowds that were gathering at the Queen Elizabeth Park facility. He found unauthorized people in the stands, bringing the gathering above pandemic limits; people ignoring barricades set up to make each field at the park a separate venue; and people parking illegally.

"We've experienced some rule-breaking and lack of care for some of the guidelines that we've put in," Doiron told CBC News. "We're trying to correct that before it gets too much out of hand."

In his Facebook post, Doiron said some people seem to believe the rules don't apply to them, and it's time for them to wake up.

Illegal parking dangerous

To keep games within gathering size limits only players, coaches and game officials such as umpires and designated statisticians are allowed to attend.

"You get too many people in and social distancing is being ignored, and that just leads to more and more things that can potentially put us at risk of facility closure," said Doiron.

Parking was also a concern, he said. Parents looking to watch the game were parking illegally so that they could get a view, but their vehicles were blocking sightlines for drivers. Doiron also said that he witnessed several near-misses with pedestrians.

It's a privilege to be able to play baseball now, he said. He understands the tradition of coming to the park in Summerside to watch a game is a difficult one to give up, but stresses that rules are necessary if the season is going to be allowed to continue.

Barricades are being reinforced, he said, and people are being asked to respect them and all directional signs. Summerside police will be doing drive-by patrols to make sure physical distancing rules are being respected.

More from CBC P.E.I.