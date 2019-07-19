Summerside celebrates drive-thru culture with drive-by art
Art exhibit mounted on cars like giant fridge magnets
If you're roaming around Summerside this weekend it will be hard to miss an art exhibit that's up now in the P.E.I. city.
The exhibit Automatic Art is being displayed on cars, mounted on vinyl like giant fridge magnets. They show the work of thirteen local artists.
Lori Ellis, manager of heritage and cultural properties for the City of Summerside, said the idea was to take art directly to people in the street.
"To perhaps give an opportunity to people who just don't have time perhaps during that period to stop in at an art gallery. So it's about accessibility and about new experiences," said Ellis.
The exhibit is part of the Summerside Arts Festival, which is on now until July 24.
Drive-thru culture is one of the themes of the festival.
