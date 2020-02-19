Summerside woman in serious but stable condition following ATV crash
A Summerside woman is in serious but stable condition following an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend.
Police say crash remains under investigation
A Summerside woman is in serious but stable condition following an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend.
It happened Feb. 16 in Darnley, P.E.I., 15 kilometres north of Kensington.
East Prince RCMP Cpl. Nick Doyle says police got the call around 6 p.m.
"Members attended the scene and a female was in the ambulance and was injured," he said. "She was transported to the Prince County Hospital."
The woman was later airlifted to a hospital in Halifax.
Doyle said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol was not a factor.