Summerside woman in serious but stable condition following ATV crash

A Summerside woman is in serious but stable condition following an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend.

It happened Feb. 16 in Darnley, P.E.I., 15 kilometres north of Kensington.

East Prince RCMP Cpl. Nick Doyle says police got the call around 6 p.m.

"Members attended the scene and a female was in the ambulance and was injured," he said. "She was transported to the Prince County Hospital."

The woman was later airlifted to a hospital in Halifax.

Doyle said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol was not a factor.

