Police investigating attempted luring of Summerside girl
Suspect described as a man in his 40s
Summerside police are trying to identify the driver of an SUV-style vehicle after a 12-year-old girl reported a man tried to lure her into the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a 12-year-old girl reported she was sitting on the front step of her home on a Summerside street around noon, when a man in a red SUV-style vehicle drove up and attempted to lure her into the vehicle with promises of candy and a puppy.
The girl turned and immediately went back inside her home and the man drove off, police said in a news release.
The vehicle is described as red with chrome on the front and side doors. The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with a buzz cut, tanned skin and was wearing sunglasses at the time of the incident, the release said.
Summerside police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.