Police investigating attempted luring of Summerside girl

Summerside police are trying to identify the driver of an SUV-style vehicle after a 12-year-old girl reported a man tried to lure her into the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 12-year-old girl reported she was sitting on the front step of her home on a Summerside street around noon, when a man in a red SUV-style vehicle drove up and attempted to lure her into the vehicle with promises of candy and a puppy.

The girl turned and immediately went back inside her home and the man drove off, police said in a news release.

The vehicle is described as red with chrome on the front and side doors. The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with a buzz cut, tanned skin and was wearing sunglasses at the time of the incident, the release said.

Summerside police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

More P.E.I. news