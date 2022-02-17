Baseball bat, hammer involved in assault complaints in Summerside

Two men have been arrested and face multiple charges following two incidents in Summerside, P.E.I.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Summerside police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance on Jennifer Street involving a man assaulting another man with a baseball bat, police said in a news release.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Summerside man who they found at the scene. He faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.

The alleged victim from that incident had run off before police arrived, but was located shortly afterward when a second 911 call came in reporting that someone had broken into a Jennifer Street apartment, armed with a hammer, and had assaulted and threatened the occupant.

Charlottetown man arrested

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the suspect had barricaded the door and was threatening to harm the occupant.

Police used a stun gun to incapacitate the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

That suspect, a 42-year-old Charlottetown man, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face charges of unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering death threats, uttering threats to cause property damage, break and enter, mischief and causing a disturbance, along with three counts of breaching a release order.

None of the people involved had significant injuries and all were known to each other, police said.