3 arrested after pellet gun fired in Summerside, hitting 7 people

Three youths in Summerside have been arrested after people reported being shot by ammo from a pellet gun near a local convenience store, according to police.

Around 12:15 p.m. AT on Monday, police responded to a call that someone had been shot "with a projectile from a pellet gun" at a Granville Street Needs convenience store.

Police said they found at least six more victims when they got to the area.

None of the seven people had serious injuries, police said.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

"Witness statements indicated there were three youth in the area who were discharging an airsoft gun at people in the area of the convenience store," Summerside police said in a news release.

All three of the youth who were arrested were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

All three youth who were arrested were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date, police say. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Their names, as well as the names of any victims or witnesses under the age of 18, cannot be released because of provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Plastic pellets on the ground

There were still red, green and white plastic pellets on the ground in the parking lot of the store as of Tuesday morning.

Nearby residents wouldn't agree to be interviewed, but told CBC News altercations are not unusual in the area.

Staff at the convenience store said police have asked them for security video in case something was captured that could help the investigation.