3 arrested in Summerside drugs and weapons investigation

Summerside police arrested three men Wednesday, all connected to the same home, as part of an ongoing investigation of drug and weapons related activities on P.E.I.

The first two arrests were made while police were keeping the house under surveillance.

A 25-year-old West Prince man left the home, and police moved to arrest him at a gas station in Borden-Carleton. There was a brief foot pursuit before the arrest was made.

An outstanding warrant of arrest against the man includes eight Criminal Code driving offences, including three charges of dangerous driving and three charges of flight from police. He faces a further charge of prohibited driving from Wednesday's incident and one count of assault with a weapon from an incident that occurred at the home early Monday morning.

He was held in custody overnight to appear in court Thursday.

Police arrested a second man, a 24-year-old Summerside man, as he left the home. Police said a quantity of cocaine was seized from him and charges of possession of a controlled substance are pending. The man was released pending further investigation.

Police said they then executed a search warrant at the home and took a 36-year-old Summerside man into custody on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court. He was held in custody overnight and will appear before the court on Thursday as well.

A subsequent search of the residence turned up a prohibited weapon, a taser, and tools that are believed to be stolen, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police anticipate further charges may be laid.

