Former Holland College building a 'disgrace in our city' says Summerside councillor

A Summerside city councillor says a prime piece of real estate in the heart of the city's retail district is a "disgrace in our city" and he wants the developer to do something with it now.

Cory Snow says he's prepared to push the city to use the Dangerous, Hazardous and Unsightly Premises bylaw to force Tim Banks and his company, APM, to develop the former Holland College building on Granville St.

"Bottom line is it's been going on for 20-plus years. It's a disgrace in our city. I'm just being very blunt, it does not look appropriate for the businesses around there," Snow told CBC News.

"Mr. Banks is a developer, he knows very well that that is a prime location. I don't think it's appropriate for people to speculate and sit on property for that long of time and not do something with it."

'Continue to be stymied'

During a meeting of Summerside city council Tuesday night, councillors decided to reach out to Banks for a meeting. They are also reviewing research on possible tax hikes for vacant properties. Council also called on its chief administrative officer to look at what legal options they may have to force Banks to do something with the property.

In January 2018, Banks proposed converting part of the structure into apartments. The 20 to 24 apartments would be part of an affordable housing project.

Developer Tim Banks says they continue to be stymied by the existing building structure. But Banks says the property, in his opinion, is safe and secured. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

But Banks said the province decided to fund a different affordable housing project, so his plan fell through.

Banks said he's been trying to develop the property. He said part of the problem, which they didn't know when they purchased the building, is it has an asbestos roof liner. He said that makes it expensive to demolish and the building as it currently sits has not been of interest to any clients.

"We continue to be stymied by the existing building structure," said Banks. He said he'd be prepared to sit down with the city to discuss a possible new use for the building.

"We continue to try to find options for the property. We've offered the property to the city for a fire hall."

'Hazardous, vacant structure'

Fire officials in Summerside do have concerns about the property.

Summerside Fire Chief Ron Enman describes the building as dangerous. He said they've been called to the building after a mattress was set on fire and on a separate occasion a bunch of books were thrown in an abandoned pool in the building and set on fire.

Fire officials in Summerside have concerns about the former Holland College building on Granville St. Fire Chief Ron Enman describes the building as hazardous. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Enman said firefighters have to go inside, even if the building is empty, for fear somebody may be inside.

"I don't want to send my guys into a hazardous, vacant structure if there is no need for them to be in there but that being said if there is that question mark I mean we are going to have to go in and do a search but it's not one we want to do for sure," he said.

Since buying the property in 2008, Banks has put up a strip mall on the corner of the property and built three other buildings on the site.

"Mr. Banks, or any other person within our city, should maintain their property properly and make sure it is a safe property for the residents," Snow said.

Banks said the property is fenced and the building is boarded up. "The property, in our opinion, is safe, secured and I'm sure someday we'll come up with a solution for it."

