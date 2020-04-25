59-unit apartment building proposed for Summerside
City to hear proposal at virtual meeting May 6
The City of Summerside, P.E.I., will host a virtual public meeting May 6 to consider an application from a developer for a 59-unit apartment building on Water Street East.
One part of the property is currently zoned commercial and the other part is zoned for single-family homes only.
Summerside CAO Rob Philpott said if the development application is successful, the zoning on both properties would be changed to a high-density residential designation, which allows for larger developments such as an apartment building.
"It would be located next to the NuCity Plaza on Water Street East and would be right in between that and the car wash that's there on Water Street."
The developer, Nathan Kember, will present the proposal to council and the public at the meeting. Kember said some of the apartments would be designated as affordable units for seniors.
If council is in support, it would still have to go to the planning board for recommendation, then to a monthly council meeting for final approval.
