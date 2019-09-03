Ottawa puts up $15.2M for Summerside apartment building
Building will be at the centre of the downtown
The skyline of Summerside, P.E.I., will soon include a seven-storey apartment building, built with the assistance of the National Housing Strategy.
Ottawa is contributing $15.2 million to the project. Of the 70 apartments in the building 51 will have affordable rents — rents that are equal to or less than 21 per cent of the median income in the area.
The building will be at 160 Water St., right at the centre of the downtown, and Mayor Basil Stewart described its potential impact as transformational.
"Once completed, this 70-unit complex will suddenly situate upward of 150 or more new residents in our downtown," said Stewart in a news release.
Work began on the tower last month.
The money is being provided through the rental construction financing initiative of the National Housing Strategy. The initiative provides low-cost loans to encourage the construction of rental housing. The program was expanded in the 2019 budget.
