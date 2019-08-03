Site preparation begins on 72-unit apartment complex in Summerside

Site preparation has begun on an affordable housing project in Summerside, but officials with the province are not ready to offer details on funding.

The project is a 72-unit apartment building at 160 Water Street.

Officials with Arsenault Bros. Construction confirm the company is doing preliminary work on the site and a temporary electrical connection has been established. Work is expected to be completed next year.

The project is being supported by the province, but more details on that support — and on the project itself — won't be available until mid-August, according to provincial officials.

