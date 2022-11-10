Man dies in workplace accident in Cavendish
A man working for Curran and Briggs in Cavendish, P.E.I., has died after a workplace accident on Wednesday, the Workers Compensation Board's Occupational Health and Safety Division confirms.
There is no information provided at this time about the accident or the man who died
The OHS division is investigating to determine the cause of the accident as well as "associated preventative measures."
With files from Steve Bruce