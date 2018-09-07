Public housing considered for old Summerset Manor property
The P.E.I. government knows what it would like to do with the old Summerset Manor property in Summerside, but it has no firm plans yet.
Building was torn down last year
The province and the P.E.I. Housing Corporation are exploring using the land for an affordable public housing project.
The property hasn't been used since 2013. The building was torn down a year ago.
Before tearing down the manor the province tried to find a developer willing to turn the old building into seniors housing, but that wasn't successful.
Provincial officials say they are looking at the possibility of public housing on the property, but they have yet to develop a plan.
With files from Laura Chapin
