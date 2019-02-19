Visitor restrictions added at Summerset Manor
Health PEI is asking those who wish to visit Summerset Manor in Summerside, P.E.I., to stay home if they are feeling unwell to prevent the spread of gastrointestinal illness.
Wedgewood Manor and Beach Grove Home now open to all visitors
Gastrointestinal illness is going around at Summerset Manor in Summerside, P.E.I., so Health PEI is asking visitors to stay away if they are feeling unwell to prevent the bug from spreading.
Meanwhile, precautions are being lifted at Wedgewood Manor in Summerside and at Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown where an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness has now cleared up.
In a written release Tuesday, officials stressed the importance of visitors sanitizing their hands before and after visiting long-term care facilities facilities.
The restrictions will be reviewed and updated when the situation changes, the release said.
