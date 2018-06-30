10 summer reading suggestions from Islanders you might know

I asked five Islanders to recommend two books for this summer, and I feel pretty confident there is something for pretty much everyone on this list.

Michelle MacCallum

P.E.I.'s director of cultural development says these two books, both from Maritime authors, are sitting in a pile she hopes to read this summer.

Michelle MacCallum's summer reading picks. (Amazon)

The Witches of New York, by Ami MacKay

"I've been a fan since her debut novel The Birth House. MacKay is very skilled at writing stories that illuminate the magical in very real and practical everyday environments. If you are interested in beautifully drawn characters, witchcraft — or you are just a nasty woman living life in 2018 — this book will suit you."

Power Notes: Leadership by Analogy, by Elizabeth Rollins Epperly

"Betsy Epperly was one of my favourite UPEI professors and I took as many English courses from her as I possibly could. Dr. Epperly would dig into social history and cultural signposts, bringing to life the everyday contained within each work. This book is a memoir of her time as the first woman president of UPEI. It's part instructional manual and part cautionary tale."

Tim Banks

The owner of APM, one of the Island's most well-known property developers, has two non-fiction books on his list, both recent biographies.

Developer Tim Banks is reading these two memoirs this summer. (Amazon)

Moorman, by Chris Moorman

"The inside story of the most successful online player of all time. He dropped out of university but stayed living there as he was too afraid to tell his parents that he was gambling for a living and not going to school. By times funny."

Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou

"My must read this summer — the story of Elizabeth Hughes, the youngest self-made billionaire in American history who is now broke and charged with a number of securities commission issues: amazing scam."

Marla Somersall

The executive director of the P.E.I. Humane Society says her time to read is limited, often to the times she spends waiting somewhere for her daughters. She has been working at reading both these books for a few months.

Pathologies of Power, by Paul Farmer

"I have read some of his older work and he is amazing."

Japanese Cooking Made Simple, by Salinas Press

"I have a ridiculous collection of international and eclectic cookbooks. Haven't cooked a thing from it."

Erin McGrath-Gaudet

The P.E.I. director for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business chose two works of speculative fiction.

American War, by Omar El Akkad

"This is definitely the best book I've read so far this year. Set in the later part of the 21st century, American War creates a pretty startling and vivid picture of a United States torn apart by climate change, biological warfare, and, ultimately, civil war. Often we get so set in a view that empires are forever and I think it's good to be shaken out of that world view every once in a while to consider the possible implications of the path we are on."

The Handmaid's Tale, by Margaret Atwood

"I try every summer to get at least one classic novel into my reading list and I have to sheepishly admit that I've never read The Handmaid's Tale. I love the TV adaptation so this is on my must-read list for summer 2018."

Pat Deighan

The co-owner of Back Alley Music and The Trailside Café and sometime musician around town put one classic fiction and one newer non-fiction on his list.

Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac, by Mick Fleetwood and Anthony Bozza

"Everybody loves Fleetwood Mac, plus I'm sure everyone on the planet owns a copy of Rumours. A great read from the Mac's drummer Mick Fleetwood who was there from day one."

The Little Sister, by Raymond Chandler

"I've really been into Chandler's detective novels lately. Set in 1940s Los Angeles, they feature private investigator Phillip Marlowe. Lots of twists, shady characters and the way he describes L.A. from that period just floors me."

