Searchers in Mount Stewart 'hold on to that hope' of finding Summer Kneebone

Dozens of volunteers searched the area around Mount Stewart, P.E.I., on Tuesday, clinging to the hope that they will find Summer Kneebone alive.

The 27-year-old woman was last seen in Charlottetown just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, when she was a passenger in a vehicle city police believe to be a dark-coloured 2016 Acura MDX.

Her disappearance wasn't reported to police until Aug. 15. Police have been searching ever since, following up on tips from the public.

On Tuesday, the Native Council of P.E.I. organized its own search team to look for clues to her whereabouts, choosing Mount Stewart because of a rumoured connection to Kneebone's disappearance.

The Native Council of P.E.I. organized the search for Summer Kneebone on Tuesday. (Native Council of P.E.I./Facebook)

"You kind of have to hold onto that hope," said Chris Clay, one of the team leads. "We're just looking for answers for the family at this point."

Clay added that officers from Charlottetown Police Services have done "exhaustive" work trying to locate Kneebone so far.

"They haven't stopped looking for her since she was reported missing, so we just want to help and take some of the weight off of their shoulders."

Chris Clay of the Native Council of P.E.I. says the volunteers wanted to take some of the weight off police, who have been searching for Kneebone since she was reported missing on Aug. 15. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Elaine Black, another volunteer, said she wanted to help after seeing a post about the search on social media.

"My heart bleeds for my Indigenous sisters, really, across this country and across the continent," she said.

"I have children of my own. I really feel for Summer's mom and family and I could not just stay home, and I just hope something happens today that will ease her pain."

This is a still released by Charlottetown Police from surveillance video showing Summer Kneebone walking up University Avenue with a companion the evening she was last seen. Police have talked to the person with Kneebone in this photo, describing him as 'co-operative' and 'credible.' (Submitted by Charlottetown Police)

Kneebone is described as being five feet tall and 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, which she sometimes colours.

When she was last seen, in an image from surveillance video, she had her long hair pulled back from her face and was wearing a denim jacket, a jean skirt and black ankle-high shoes or sneakers.