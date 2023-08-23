Police continue search for missing P.E.I. woman as family grows more anxious

Relatives and friends of Summer Kneebone are growing more and more worried as the 27-year-old woman's disappearance stretches on, police say.

Kneebone was last seen near Kings Square on Charlottetown's Kent Street on Aug. 7.

"The family is very worried, very anxious," said Charlottetown Det.-Sgt Darren MacDougall. "They're very concerned — as are we."

MacDougall said police have followed up on several leads, but none has turned out to be helpful.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

One such lead was from someone claiming they had Kneebone, seeking money for her safe return.

"There are nefarious actors out there," MacDougall said. "It happens, unfortunately."

We're hoping there is somebody out there who can communicate to us or the family that they've spoken to her, communicated with her on a social media platform of some sort, anything at all. — Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall

Family and friends have been raising money to offer a reward for information about the young woman's whereabouts. As of Wednesday, it had topped the $500 mark.

As well, several social media posts have pleaded for information about her whereabouts, including one submitted to the Aboriginal Alert Facebook page that flags when Indigenous people have gone missing.

Kneebone stands five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair which she sometimes colours.

She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and jeans, but MacDougall cautioned she may not be wearing the same clothing she was on Aug. 7.

Summer Kneebone was last seen wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers. (Charlottetown Police)

MacDougall said police have been monitoring her bank accounts and have tried to locate her cellphone through towers it may have pinged, but those efforts were also unproductive.

"At this point, we continue again to solicit any information from the public…. We're hoping there is somebody out there who can communicate to us or the family that they've spoken to her, communicated with her on a social media platform of some sort, anything at all."

Charlottetown Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-629-4172.