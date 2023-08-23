Body found in eastern P.E.I. believed to be that of Summer Kneebone, police say

A body found in a remote area of Kings County, P.E.I., is believed to be the remains of 27-year-old Summer Kneebone, according to Charlottetown police.

In a news release Friday, police said detectives found the body at 11:40 a.m. The location in Kings County was not disclosed.

"The remains were found outdoors on a rural property, and police have declared the area a crime scene," police said in an emailed statement.

Officers are expected to give an update later Friday.

Two arrested earlier

Earlier this week, police arrested and charged two Islanders in connection with Kneebone's disappearance.

Donald Roy Holmes, 44, and Samantha Jemima Parlee-Buell, 32, are facing charges of interfering with a dead body or human remains.

They are both from Pembroke, just north of Murray Harbour in southeastern P.E.I., and were arrested in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police said they were arrested under Section 182(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada on charges of interfering with a dead body or human remains.

The Native Council of P.E.I. helped co-ordinate a search for Summer Kneebone in early September, saying she had accessed some of the council's services in the past. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Kneebone had been missing since Aug. 7. Police, family, friends and volunteers had been searching for her since she was reported missing a week later.

Kneebone's phone and bank cards had not been used since the night she vanished.

Last Saturday, P.E.I.'s Missing Persons Act came into effect allowing police access to a missing person's phone and internet records — information they previously could only get during a criminal investigation.