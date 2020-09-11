P.E.I. families starting to sign up for latest summer food program

Registration has opened for a Prince Edward Island program meant to ensure families facing financial challenges have access to nutritious food this summer, while school food programs are not being offered.

The provincial government's Summer Food Security Program was first offered in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking a toll on many people's finances.

Precooked meals that can be reheated when they are needed can be delivered to families at their homes across the province.

"I think everyone can agree that we don't want to see children to go without," said Cody Clinton, a program and policy analyst with the Department of Social Development and Housing.

He said it's clear from this year's early numbers that the program is still needed in 2021. Registration opened late last week, and already 225 households have signed up.

Clinton said many of the vendors preparing the meals are the same ones who work with the P.E.I. school lunch program.

Each registered child will receive a delivery containing three meals on Wednesday and four meals on Friday.

The program begins to deliver meals on July 7 and runs until Sept. 3.

