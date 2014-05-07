P.E.I. fairs face 'some uncertainty' they'll get go-ahead to open

The P.E.I. Association of Exhibitions (PEIAE) says it's not sure whether Island fairs and festivals will be allowed this year due to COVID-19.

Robert Wood, the president of the association, said he hasn't heard anything yet from the province, but plans to meet with department of agriculture officials later this month.

Wood said the PEIAE would like to make a decision soon, because many festivals are in the planning stages right now.

"The groups are concerned because a lot of the sponsorships are for local businesses which are going to obviously be hurting in this time," he said.

"And so not only is your attendance a concern … but to get those sponsors, with a local business already suffering — it's tough to get any money out of them as well."

The PEIAE represent 13 festivals across the Island, which begin in late June and run until the middle of September.

'It's a major festival'

Adam MacLennan, chair of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and president of Rock the Boat Music Fest, said this year was shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

He said it typically takes one year to plan these festivals, and said he's still working on both events.

"For a small rural area, it's a major festival," he said.

"The local economy and the businesses — they heavily rely on this festival and you know, there's definitely some uncertainty."

Adam MacLennan, chair of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and president of Rock the Boat Music Fest said this year was shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. (Pat Martel/CBC)

MacLennan said the event has been around for a number of years and draws anywhere between 10,000 to 17,000 people.

He said in the past, the festival has made more than $25,000, which it donated to the community rink.

In December, that rink was decimated in a fire.

MacLennan said a number of people contacted him, telling him they'd be at the festival this year to support the community after losing its rink.

"We had a number of different [oyster] shuckers across the country that were reaching out and a number of different people that attended the festival off-Island from years before, said they were definitely coming this year, as what a special year it was going to be," he said.

"Unfortunately right now, that's kind of up in the air."

It would be great to see things back to normal, but in this current situation I don't think we are. - Robert Wood, PEIAE

Sandra Hodder Acorn, the general manager of Old Home Week, said everything for this year's provincial exhibition is already planned.

"Right now we're kind of in a holding pattern," she said.

"Old Home Week has a lot of different, moving parts … 4-H is a huge component … the Women's Institute is a huge component, as well as the harness racing. So it's kind of like a trickle-down effect that takes place."

Hodder Acorn said safety is the most important thing and that it will follow whatever direction it receives from the province.

"It's strange, unprecedented times. So nobody really knows what's going to take place and we'll have to go from there."

'Safety is obviously the number one priority for the people who attend, and the volunteers who work the festival,' says MacLennan. (CBC)

On Monday, the province's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, said it's still too soon to ease up on physical distancing rules, and said restrictions on large gatherings would not be one of the first measures lifted.

At Thursday's briefing, Morrison reiterated that message.

"We've said right along, that is not a measure that we would be changing as one of the early measures."

Wood said festivals such as Old Home Week can draw thousands of people.

"We'd like to make a decision so that all our festivals will not be … out any money before they have to," he said. "It would be great to see things back to normal, but in this current situation I don't think we are."

Wood said the PEIAE is waiting on recommendations from the public health office and will follow that advice through.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.