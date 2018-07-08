Island festivals, concerts going greener

Environment and waste are on the top of many minds with the plastic bag ban kicking in July 1 on P.E.I., especially those organizing concerts and festivals this summer.

Some P.E.I. events are ditching bottled water in an attempt to be greener.

One of those events is the annual Cloggeroo, a popular Island folk music festival in Georgetown.

"One of the things we decided to do last year to reduce the number of plastic water bottles, for example, that we were selling at the bar is to provide water coolers," said Danielle Rochon, who is on the board of directors and one of the main organizers for the event.

Rochon said she encourages those wanting to attend to bring reusable water bottles.

"We got a couple water coolers, placed them around the festival and the water is free for anyone to fill up."

Rochon also said another change they're making is at the bar. She said when possible, cans will be used instead of bottles, because the event can give cans right to customers, opposed to having to pour bottled contents into cups.

Cloggeroo isn't the only festival trying to be more green.

Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival organizers said they're encouraging their vendors to use biodegradable or compostable dishes and cutlery.

Not easy for everyone

However, it's not easy reducing a festival's environmental footprint depending on the size, says Adam MacLennan, chairman of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Festival.

He said for the last few years organizers have been focusing on how to reduce their environmental footprint, including cutting back on bottled water and using compostable dishes.

"The larger the event gets the more challenges it can get. If you had an event of 300 to 500 people then potentially you could look at doing you know, smaller water stations, reusable cups, reusable mugs."

He said issues arise when events get up to the 3,000 to 6,000 or more festival-goers.

Concert goers ready for change?

MacLellan said for large events water stations can be expensive to rent and are hard to find on P.E.I. and bottled water is just easier. He said creating more costs for the festival takes away how much money the festival draws — and some of that cash goes back to the community.

Rochon said it will be difficult for Clogeroo to cut back waste but it is worth it.

"Maybe it is a bit more of a pain to grab your reusable water bottle and fill it up at our water cooler than to go buy a bottle of water. Most people coming through our gate are ready for that change."

More P.E.I. news