Islanders share their summer 2020 bucket lists

With COVID-19 shutting down Islanders' plans for summer travel, at least outside the Atlantic provinces, a lot of people are looking for things to do.

Many festivals and events are cancelled — R.I.P. Cavendish Beach Music Festival 2020 and Indian River Festival — although some are being replaced with smaller, physically-distanced or virtual concerts, and CBMF has switched to a drive-in concert series.

CBC P.E.I. asked Islanders what's on their bucket lists for this strange summer.

Read on, for some inspiration.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Already underway, thank you

Julia Purcell said her P.E.I. staycation is already underway, with a trip to Greenwich in P.E.I.'s National Park.

A trip to the impressive white sand dunes and woodland trails of Greenwich in the P.E.I. National Park is on many Islanders' bucket list. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

"It was wild and awesome. Teeming with wild flora and fauna. Had not been up there in 20 years," she commented on Facebook.

Cybelle Rieber, who goes by C-bel C-bel on Facebook, commented she had been expecting plenty of company before the pandemic, but will now have fewer visitors.

"My bucket list now includes making my own rose petal face cream, cycling as many heritage roads as I can, growing and eating a great crop of artichokes, and going to beaches I have not yet explored!" she said.

Charlene Belsher of Guernsey Cove wrote that her husband Gord, a busy musician, has had most of his 80 or so gigs cancelled, so he has taken up golf to pass the time. She owns and operates an artisan shop and had been hoping for a profitable and busy summer before retiring.

"Instead, I will only open four days a week and have some time to explore Island beaches," Belsher commented, adding Bothwell, Panmure Island and Poverty Beach top her list.

Gretha Rose of Souris wrote she is also enjoying being a first-time golfer.

Next-level staycationing

Oma Wendy has a packed staycation list planned, noting they are pretty much her usual summer activities.

"Victoria-by-the-Sea for coffee and a handmade chocolate, raspberry cream cheese pie and a walk through the amazing gardens at the P.E.I. Preserve Company, a bike ride on the beautiful trails in Cavendish Grove, renting a kayak in Stanley Bridge, gathering a bunch of friends and going on a trail ride at Brudenell Stables, a lobster roll from Terry's Berries, packing a picnic and enjoying a day at Singing Sands [Basin Head] and Thunder Cove beaches," she commented on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Biking or hiking the trails in the P.E.I. National Park in Cavendish is an outing to add to the list. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

She also said she plans on going to a couple of antique stores in Cape Traverse, taking in a couple of Irish Mythen concerts and is hopeful for Saturday mornings at the farmers market.

"To cap off the summer, renting our cottage at Maggie's Cottages in Cape Traverse for a week of nothing but beach walks with the dogs, seaglass treasure hunts and margaritas enjoying the stunning view from the deck," she said.

Katherine Bryson notes that business is slower this summer, so she is taking time to enjoy all the sights of P.E.I. her family doesn't usually have time to. They've already checked out the famous teacup rock at Thunder Cove, and plan a trip to Greenwich.

"A big part of the summer will be checking out small business around P.E.I. too, going to some of the places which are usually 'touristy' that we wouldn't consider any other year like the Toy Factory, P.E.I. Preserve Company and the Butterfly House. Whatever happens in the coming months we want to keep things fun for the kids, so we'll definitely be making the most of our time," Bryson said.

Sara Bryanton shared her 19-item bucket list on Facebook — it includes beach trips, goat cuddling, clam digging, amusement parks, a trip to the western tip of P.E.I. to visit the North Cape Wind Farm, and more.

Making lemons into lemonade?

Mike Papaskin Bernard of Summerside wrote that he and his wife were disappointed to miss a rock and blues music festival that was cancelled in Nova Scotia, but for now, his family has set their backyard up like a campsite.

Camping at one of P.E.I's many private campgrounds is in many Islanders' plans this summer. (Jessie Somers )

"But we were thinking of just heading down east to campgrounds and beaches we've never been to," he added.

Sheila Corcoran of Charlottetown said she and her partner are staycationing on P.E.I. after COVID cancelled their plans to travel to Spain and Portugal for their 35th anniversary.

"Spent this past weekend in Gaspereaux, will spend a weekend at Mill River and also Treetop Haven," Corcoran said.

Taylor J. Vardy said she always looks forward to the Gold Cup and Saucer race that caps off Old Home Week in Charlottetown every summer, and she hopes it will be able to go ahead at the end of August. Other than that, she said she plans "Lots of time with family and friends to start with!"

'Scared to death to travel'

Many people told CBC they were simply planning on staying home.

"I'm staying on the Island, I'm scared to death to travel even though all my family is in N.B.," wrote Rose Savoy-Clarke. "Makes it tough to see my mother."

Who needs to travel when you're surrounded by natural beauty? (Branwyn Harper-Lee)

"We were going to take our son on the ferry for the first time but we are going to hold off till next year," commented Patrick Drouin of Charlottetown.

Jenny Bee said she plans to stick close to home and do a lot of beaching rather than her usual touring around, to "keep our exposure to a minimal."

"We are staying in Ontario out of respect to the majority of Islanders who do not want people from 'away' — I understand why," commented Meg Gransden. "We have a cottage at West Prince and miss the peaceful surroundings as well as other fellow cottages and local friends."

Some had even more simple goals: just hanging in there.

"To live till my new grandchild is here in the fall," wrote Sheila Winn.

Getting out of Dodge

Robbie Loftus White commented that he and his fiancée are looking forward to a trip around Cape Breton's famed Cabot Trail, with its abundant nature and stunning sea views.

Jeana MacIsaac, seen here at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, is finishing up a year-long RV road trip across North America with her husband — this summer they'll finish the Maritimes then in the fall, Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Jeana MacIsaac)

Jeana MacIsaac and her husband are finishing up their year-long camping trip. After touring across North America the last several months, they returned to P.E.I. in the spring to wait out the lockdown — and are now resuming their travels, in the Atlantic region only.

"Hitting as many campsites we can and capturing the journey as we go," MacIsaac commented. "Planning on Newfoundland and Labrador in September to celebrate our 20th anniversary."

Still at a loss?

Many people commented that they are still mourning their broken plans.

"No horse shows for us this summer! Even the Royal [Winter Fair] has been cancelled," wrote avid equestrian Carrie Fraser from Mount Albion, adding a sad face emoji. "Not sure what to do with our weekends now."

Natalie Williams Calhoun of Charlottetown said she had been looking forward to going camping at Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick in an Otentik, or mini cabin.

"We tried it for the first time last year for a weekend and loved it, were going to spend a week there this year but those roofed accommodations aren't opening this year, so will have to find alternate plans," she said.

