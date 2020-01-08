New committee to determine future of aging downtown Summerside fire hall

The City of Summerside is putting together a committee to look at whether its downtown fire hall should be replaced or undergo major renovations.

The 59-year-old building has numerous issues the new committee will look to address, said Barb Ramsay, a city councillor who chairs the fire, emergency and police committee.

"There's a lot of water issues in the basement that will eventually turn into mould if that continues. The roof has blown off twice in the last 12 months," she said.

"So you know there's a lot of damage to the ceiling on the second floor and to the floors on the second floor. So it's just been ongoing. There are many, many issues with the building."

Ramsay said she expects to meet with people interested in being a part of the committee later in the week. She hopes to have representatives from the public and council included.

To renovate or start fresh?

Ramsay said at the top of the agenda is determining whether or not to renovate and repair the existing building or build a new one.

One of the big issues to be addressed by the committee is shower space for the firefighters using the hall.

We're going to do whatever we can to get this project started and completed. — Coun. Barb Ramsay

"It's just in a wide open room, you know, we have male and female firefighters," Ramsay said.

"And there's legislation in place for things like that and we just like to be on target and for sure we're not on target."

One thing is for sure, the project will be costly, she said, although a price tag has not yet been determined.

Thinking 'outside the box'

However, Ramsay said council hopes to reach out to other levels of government to help fund the project.

"We're going to do whatever we can to get this project started and completed," she said.

She said the mayor has asked that the committee think "outside the box" when coming up with a plan for the building.

She said that could include adding a fire museum, women's shelter or even apartments — but nothing has been decided yet.

A timeline for the completion of the project hasn't been determined, she said.

