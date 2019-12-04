Cause determined for Summerside fire that displaced family of 4
The Fire Marshal's Office has completed its investigation and ruled the fire accidental
The provincial Fire Marshal's Office has determined the cause of a Monday-evening fire in Summerside that displaced a family of four.
The office has completed its investigation and ruled the fire accidental.
"The cause is attributed to a space heater igniting combustibles," officials with the office said in an email to CBC.
No one was injured.
Ron Enman, chief with the Summerside fire department, said when crews arrived at the bungalow on Beaver Street around 9:30 p.m. the garage and two cars were on fire.
On Monday, Enman told CBC the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage, and he said he doesn't know if the family will be able to return their home.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross helped the family with emergency purchases like clothing, food and blankets.
Relatives of the family provided a cottage nearby where the family will stay for now.
With files from Angela Walker
