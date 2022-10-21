Man from Clermont, P.E.I., facing charges of criminal negligence causing death, drug trafficking

An 28-year-old man from Clermont, PEI, has been charged following an investigation into a sudden death and drug trafficking.

A release sent from P.E.I. RCMP says police responded to a report od a sudden death at a residence in Burlington on March 29, 2022.

"When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old man who was deceased at the scene. The Prince District JFO Drug Unit began an investigation into the man's death, and identified a person of interest," the release said.

On Thursday, Oct.20, police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the investigation at a residence in Clermont. Following the arrest, police executed a search warrant and seized "what is believed to be more than 900 hydromorphone tablets along with money and drug trafficking paraphernalia," the release from RCMP said.

The 28-year-old man is being charged with criminal negligence causing death, trafficking hydromorphone, benzimidazole and benzodiazephine, as well as possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m., for a bail hearing, the release said.