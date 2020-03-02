P.E.I. makes move to boost substitute teacher ranks on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Department of Education is removing annual fees for non-certified substitute teachers, in hopes it will encourage more people to apply.

During a recent executive council, members agreed to change the Education Act regulation that requires non-certified substitute teachers to pay an annual $75 fee for a temporary permit.

"Anything that we can do to remove barriers to encourage people to become participants in the substitute environment would be helpful," said John Cummings, executive director of education services with the province.

The need for substitute teachers is growing, Cummings said, noting it has become increasingly challenging to find enough substitutes in the system to cover for full- or part-time teachers.

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation and education officials agreed during recent consultations the change would be beneficial.

Non-certified substitute teachers are people with two years of college or university education but who lack requirements to be licensed as substitute teachers.

About 200 people seek out and pay the $75 fee for the temporary permit each year, said Cummings. He'd like to see "a fair number more," but said the department does not have a target number in mind.

"This is something that hopefully will be seen as a positive and hopefully contribute to increased numbers of people that are looking to maybe consider this as a career option," said Cummings.

An annual $25 fee required to paid by substitute educational assistants is also being removed.

The changes are scheduled to come into effect April 1.

More from CBC P.E.I.