Substitute teacher shortage spreads to the cities
Union, government looking for solutions
There is a shortage of substitute teachers in the province heading into the new school year, says the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation.
President Bethany MacLeod said it has been a problem in rural parts of the province in previous years, but now the problem is moving into urban areas as well.
"We just don't have the substitutes out there to call on," said MacLeod.
"What happens is the teacher would have to go in sick, go to work and have to miss out on [professional development] opportunities. There's just no coverage for them."
There have been conversations with government about potential solutions, MacLeod said. This could include hiring teachers who are flexible to move where there is need.
While substitutes remain a problem, the federation is pleased with the quick response to a teacher shortage caused by an influx of immigrant children that prompted the hiring of a dozen more teachers before the start of classes on Thursday.
