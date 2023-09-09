Charlottetown offering to pay up to $500 for tree stump removal

Charlottetown residents can get some financial help removing stumps from trees damaged in post-tropical storm Fiona.

Support was previously offered to homeowners through the Provincial Residential Tree Program to carry out pruning or removal of hazardous trees post-Fiona, but the program did not include removing stumps.

"We heard from many residents who expressed concern over the cost and safety of remaining tree stumps on their property," Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said in a news release.

To be eligible for the program, stumps must be located on private residential land in Charlottetown. Businesses and institutional or rental properties will not be eligible. Stumps must be over 30 centimetres in diameter and located in a front yard.

Some backyard stumps eligible

Stumps located in backyards may be eligible if they are deemed a hazard or if they are all or partially pulled out of the ground. Residents are responsible for co-ordinating stump removal with the contractor of their choice.

Rebates range from $200 for invoices of $999 and under, and $500 for invoices of $1,000 and over. Applications will be reviewed by city staff to ensure the work matches all criteria and will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis subject to available budget, according to the release.