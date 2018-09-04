System breakdown delays P.E.I. report cards

Some student report cards on P.E.I. will be late going home because the system that generates them is down.

Report cards for many K-9 schools were due to be issued this week. Public Schools Branch director Parker Grimmer said he does not know when the StudentsAchieve system will be back up and running, but it is not affecting work in the classroom.

"That it's delayed a little bit doesn't delay the teaching and the learning," said Grimmer.

"The assessment is always happening and it's always being recorded."

StudentsAchieve can also be used by parents and students to track student progress from home. Grimmer said that part of the system is also down.

Parent-teacher interviews are scheduled this week, and those will go ahead as planned. Grimmer said term marks are only one aspect of how students are assessed, and he encouraged parents to attend parent-teacher interviews for a more complete view of their children's progress.

"It's a great opportunity for the school community to come together and to talk about the learning and the assessment of that learning and how students are doing," he said.

Grimmer said once the Public Schools Branch has more information on when StudentsAchieve will be back up, it will develop a plan for getting reports cards out.

More from CBC P.E.I.