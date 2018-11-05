Why some Charlottetown kids got to vote today

Voters across P.E.I. went to the polls Monday to cast their ballots in municipal elections, including students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 at Spring Park Elementary.

It's an important part of our society. — Jo-Ann Esseghaier, teacher

The students held a mock election, giving them a taste of grown-up rights and responsibilities.

"What better way to learn about the municipal government [than] to vote for mayor in today's election," said Jo-Ann Esseghaier, who has been teaching her Grade 4 class at Spring Park about the three different levels of government in their social studies class.

'Their vote matters'

"I think it's important so that children realize their vote matters, that they will eventually be voting themselves," Esseghaier said, noting some students were a little upset when they found out they couldn't vote in the real election.

'They're learning to recognize the people who represent them,' says Grade 4 teacher Jo-Ann Esseghaier. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I like that here at Spring Park the teacher let the Grade 4, 5 and 6 vote," said student Josh Lawlor. "It was really fun."

For the last month or so the students have been studying and researching the candidates and their platforms online in technology class, she explained.

The students were also asked to think about what they'd do if they were elected mayor for a day.

'Learning how government works'

"It teaches you a lot about voting, for when you're older," said student Tori Whitnell, who said she enjoyed the field trips involved in learning about governments.

A Spring Park Elementary student votes in Monday's mock civic election for mayor. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The project has started a lot of interesting conversations in the classroom about issues such as affordable housing and why it's needed, Esseghaier said.

"They're learning to be part of a community, they're learning to recognize the people who represent them. They're learning how government works — who do I go to if in fact we want to instill change?

"It's an important part of our society."

Ballots for the mock election for Charlottetown mayor at the school. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

