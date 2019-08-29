$9B in student financial supports 'promising,' says UPEI Student Union

UPEI's student union says that the $9 billion announced by the federal government Wednesday is one of the more "promising policies put forward."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's financial aid for post-secondary students comes in response to claims that too many young people were falling through the cracks of existing COVID-19 support programs.

"I would say that today's announcement has been the most consequential in terms of, you know, showing that the government's really taking into consideration feedback that's being provided by students," said vice-president academic and external Sweta Daboo.

"We're still waiting on some clarifications about the announcement with regards to whether this is going to be available to both domestic and international students, but of course we're hoping that it's really as progressive an option as we think it is."

Under the new program, students will be eligible for $1,250 a month from May through August. That sum can go up to $1,750 if the student is caring for a dependent or has a disability.

The benefit is available also to students who have jobs but are making less than $1,000 a month.

Loss of potential income

Last week, P.E.I.'s Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers announced financial supports for the Island's post-secondary students who may have trouble finding work because of COVID-19. This included $95,000 to be distributed through the UPEI, Holland College and Collège de l'Île student unions and a $75,000 research fund that came from a request made by the UPEI Student Union.

Daboo calls the student supports a 'a good start' for students looking to make up for lost income. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

Prior to today's announcement, many students across the country were not eligible for any previously announced federal or provincial COVID-19 relief programs, like changes to EI or the CERB, since they were not working full time at the onset of the pandemic.

Daboo said student summer work is important for two reasons: gaining income and experience.

"A lot of students make the bulk of their income in the summer and then they use this income to either pay for rent during the school year, cover part of their tuition or the living expenses," she said.

"This is really the most meaningful time for students to find employment in order to gain more experience and more skills for later on."

Even if the businesses are open, there's not enough of a workload to justify bringing on additional staff this summer." — Sweta Daboo, UPEI Student Union

Like many others, Daboo is a graduating student this year. She said the pandemic is creating uncertainty for student's futures including her own, as she thought she would be in a more "secure position by now."

"Obviously this just throws everything into uncertainty."

'A good start'

Daboo said the student union hears frequently from anxious students, and there's a considerable amount of concern over what the summer will hold.

"We receive messages every day from a number of students," she said, adding that many have seen their summer prospects fall through, particularly in the tourism and hospitality industries on the Island.

"These have essentially evaporated, not just because you know maybe the businesses themselves are closed, but even if the businesses are open, there's not enough of a workload to justify bringing on additional staff this summer."

Daboo said that while the $1,250 won't fully cover income that would have likely been gained by students this summer, she calls the sum "a good start."

Thomas Burleigh, vice-president finance at Holland College's student union, echoed Daboo in an email to CBC News.

"It's great to see the federal and provincial governments working together to support students in this time of need," he said.

"We look forward to seeing if additional supports will be rolled out."

