Looking out for each other core to Holland College's winter clothing drive, students say

It started snowing on P.E.I. this past week, and that means some students are learning just how frosty the Island can be.

Eddie Childs, president of the Holland College Student Union, said the school has a lot of international students who will be experiencing their first winter in Canada.

"Everyone in the world knows us for our winters, but when you get here the rubber really meets the road and you realize that you need a little bit more than a light jacket," Childs said.

To help students get through a harsh P.E.I. winter, the student union is collecting donations ahead of its annual winter clothing swap, because items flew off the shelves last year.

Childs said he thinks this is due to both the changing demographics on the Island and a greater need for winter clothes.

"Like everything else, the cost of good winter gear has gone up too," he said.

Childs also acknowledged the financial pressures faced by many students who attend Holland College, some of whom have family travel to P.E.I. with them and will require winter clothing for them too.

"We're looking for gently used clothing items for adults and kids," he said.

'People help each other out'

Chrystil Baytos is a second-year Holland College student from the Philippines who saw real snow for the first time last year.

She said it was amazing. She still gets excited every time there's a snowfall — though she's not a fan of the slush.

Chrystil Baytos, a second-year Holland College student from the Philippines, says most of her winter gear is from last year's clothing drive. (George Melitides/CBC)

Last year Baytos recruited friends to help set up the winter clothing drive. That's where most of her own winter clothing came from.

"It's nice to see how people work together," she said. "People help each other out."

At last year's drive, Baytos also received tips on how to brave the harsh cold. This year, she offered some advice of her own to students facing their first Canadian winter.

"Work in layers, that's the best advice that I got," said Baytos. She also cautioned against buying winter clothes based on style rather than substance.

"Sometimes, the worst-looking ones are the best ones," she said.

Coats, hats, mittens and boots in high demand

Childs said donations are off to a good start.

"We're happy to say that generosity hasn't decreased as times have got harder, and that is very true to the Prince Edward Island way," he said.

Gloves and mittens are also welcome, as are warm socks and hats. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Organizers are still looking for more donations more from the community — especially coats, hats, gloves and boots.

"We're also accepting donations [of] warm sweaters or insulated pants, nice socks that keep your feet warm … Those are all very important and sometimes get forgotten," he said.

Clothing swaps will be held at all of Holland College's primary campus locations, according to the student union. Items donated will be given to students at that same location.

"If you donate in Summerside, the students in Summerside will be able to enjoy what you've given them," said Childs.

The student union will be accepting donations up until Nov. 8.

UPEI's winter clothing drive

The UPEI Student Union is also planning a winter clothing drive to help students stay warm.

Noah Mannholland, the organization's vice-president of academic and external, said any UPEI student who donates winter clothing this month will be entered for a chance to win sift cards.

'If you can't get yourself some winter clothing, we absolutely want to help,' says Noah Mannholland, vice-president academic and external for the UPEI Student Union. (George Melitides/CBC)

He said times are hard, especially for students. He wants to make sure everyone feels welcome and is equipped for the cold weather.

"Wherever you come from, be it, you know, P.E.I., other parts of Canada or another country, you belong here," he said.

"If you can't get yourself some winter clothing, we absolutely want to help."

The student union plans to have an online form for students to request things like jackets, mittens and hats, but will also have winter clothes available at the UPEI food bank for students to pick up without having to provide personal information.