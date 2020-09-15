Student union's 1st mental health officer starts work at UPEI

The UPEI Student Union has hired its first mental health and wellness officer, and she says her hiring comes at a crucial time.

"Over the past few years the student union has recognized that mental health has been a growing priority amongst students," said Kali Ross, a fifth year student with several years of volunteer experience working with mental health organizations.

"I think especially with COVID, which is having such an impact on people's mental health, it's so important."

Students are feeling the extra stress that comes with the social isolation of the pandemic, and the changes with most learning happening online.

"University is really challenging and we want to make sure students are feeling as supported as they can," said Ross.

Ross's job is divided into two main parts. She will plan and organize events and campaigns promoting mental health, both internally and in collaboration with other organizations. She will also be spending time one-on-one with fellow students, guiding them to services available to help them with problems they might have.

The student union will hold a mental health week for students later this month that will include a mix of online and in-person activities.

