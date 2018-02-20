Student struck by vehicle while trying to board school bus

Skip to Main Content
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say an 84-year-old driver has been charged after a student was hit by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the bus which had its red lights flashing.

Student's injuries believed to be minor

Police say the driver, an 84-year-old Summerside resident, did not stop for the bus. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say an 84-year-old driver has been charged after a student was hit by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus.

Police say the driver failed to stop for the bus which had its red lights flashing.

Police responded to the incident at about 8 a.m.

The 16-year-old student was trying to board a school bus on Central Street at Waverly Court. 

Police said the driver, a Summerside resident, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

The student was taken to hospital, and the injuries are believed to be minor.

Passing a school bus on P.E.I. carries a fine of up to $5,000 and a licence suspension.

Summerside police said this is the second incident in the city this month.

On April 3, a 65-year-old Prince County man was charged with passing a school bus stopped in the Holland College parking lot. No one was injured in that incident.

