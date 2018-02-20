Student struck by vehicle while trying to board school bus

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say an 84-year-old driver has been charged after a student was hit by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus.

Police say the driver failed to stop for the bus which had its red lights flashing.

Police responded to the incident at about 8 a.m.

The 16-year-old student was trying to board a school bus on Central Street at Waverly Court.

Police said the driver, a Summerside resident, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

The student was taken to hospital, and the injuries are believed to be minor.

Passing a school bus on P.E.I. carries a fine of up to $5,000 and a licence suspension.

Summerside police said this is the second incident in the city this month.

On April 3, a 65-year-old Prince County man was charged with passing a school bus stopped in the Holland College parking lot. No one was injured in that incident.

More P.E.I. news