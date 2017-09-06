Charlottetown elementary school student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at West Royalty Elementary School in Charlottetown has tested positive for COVID-19, says P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.

The case is under investigation and a further update will be provided by the Chief Public Health Office on Sunday, according to a news release from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

"I know it is a stressful time for parents, staff and students, when an individual linked to a school tests positive for COVID-19. However, the student stayed home when they were not feeling well and was tested for COVID-19," Morrison said in the release.

"[Public Health] will conduct contact tracing and testing to minimize the spread of the virus in our community, as we have done many times before. It is extremely important for all Islanders to monitor for symptoms, and if even mild symptoms develop, get tested immediately."

West Royalty Elementary School will undergo deep cleaning this weekend, according to the Chief Public Health Office. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

All close contacts of the student, including classmates and staff, will be contacted directly by Public Health to arrange for testing and will be instructed regarding self-isolation.

Other students and staff in the school who are not close contacts should monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms develop, immediately self-isolate and get tested. The West Royalty Elementary School will undergo deep cleaning this weekend.

Travelled on bus

The student travelled on school bus No. 120. Individuals on the bus who are close contacts will be contacted directly by Public Health nursing to arrange for testing and be instructed regarding self-isolation.

Others who travelled on this bus who are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested as soon as possible, and others who travelled on this bus who are not experiencing symptoms, should get tested on Sunday.

There is a public exposure notification related to this case: Dairy Queen on University Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 8-9 p.m.

Anyone who was at the location during these times should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop. Health PEI has extended hours at the Charlottetown testing clinic at 64 Park St. Saturday until 6 p.m.

P.E.I. currently has eight active cases of COVID-19 and has had 241 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Sept. 8, 246,214 doses of vaccine have been administered on P.E.I. Ninety-two per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 83.1 per cent have received two doses.

Children 12 and under are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.