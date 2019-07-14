P.E.I. student sole 2019 graduate at French school
Lone graduate makes valedictory address, pockets Governor-General's award
Rhys Gallant was one of the many P.E.I. Grade 12 students to cross the stage and receive a diploma two weeks ago.
However, for Gallant, the graduation ceremony was a bit different.
He was the sole member of the graduating class of 2019 at École Pierre-Chiasson in Deblois. It is a French school in West Prince.
"I was the only one there," Gallant said.
He said he was congratulated by many people in the area and being the only graduate meant he was valedictorian and an award recipient.
"They all said I gave a great speech to the public," he said.
Overcoming challenges
He said in his speech he wished everyone a good life and thanked those teachers, family members and friends who helped him get to graduation and with challenges surrounding Asperger syndrome.
Asperger syndrome is an autism spectrum disorder. Affected individuals sometimes have difficulty with social interactions.
Gallant said he often took classes with the grade above or below him while attending school. In his last year he said he was mostly put with a class below him, or he would work on classwork alone.
"The teachers could just focus on what I was doing and give me extra help because of that."
Gallant said his favourite classes were English and history.
Most Island graduation ceremonies involve hundreds of students walking across the stage.
Gallant said his graduation wasn't much different. He put a graduation gown on and did the walk in solo.
Award winner
He said the rest of the graduation had the typical things — speeches and an award presentation.
"There was a lot of them," Gallant said about the awards, but the most impressive one he received was the Governor General's award.
Gallant said he enjoyed his time at the school and that it is a tight-knit community.
"It was nice because there wasn't a whole bunch of problems."
He said he doesn't know what the future holds, but he is looking for a job and thinking about taking computer programming.
With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.
