P.E.I. grads won't have to make provincial student loan payments till Sept. 30

P.E.I. student loan payments are being suspended this year from April 30 to Sept. 30.

Aaron Lawlor, manager of financial services with the post-secondary division of the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, said borrowers don't have to do anything to arrange the deferment.

The change means payments will be automatically stopped for the next five months specifically on provincial student loans.

"Our service provider puts a stop to all the pre-authorized debits," Lawlor said. "And I should be clear that Canada student loan payments are still required. So this recent announcement is only for P.E.I. student loans."

