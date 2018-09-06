Housing expensive and in short supply for students, survey finds
Vacancy rate just 0.9% in Charlottetown
University students can take weeks or months to find a place to live, according to a recent survey by the UPEI Student Union, and spend big chunk of their income on rent when they find it.
The survey had about 250 responses. The student union put together the survey in response to very low vacancy rates in the province, and in Charlottetown in particular.
The vacancy rate is just 0.9 per cent in the capital city, according to the latest information from CMHC.
Emma Drake, vice-president academic and external for the student union, said the survey's respondents were on average paying two thirds of their income out for rent.
"That's a lot of fiscal burden on their shoulders and it's a big stressor," said Drake.
"Because students had to spend so much time working in order to pay for their housing that took a lot of time away from their academics and their ability to study."
Drake said the student union wants to have a representative on the province's recently announced housing council.
She said the student union wants to look at what some of the barriers to housing in Charlottetown are. She wonders in particular about short-term rentals, such as AirBnB, and whether regulations are needed.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.