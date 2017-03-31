Some fees eliminated at UPEI

UPEI and the university's student union have agreed to eliminate some student fees for the upcoming fall semester.

Although the university will still offer some in-person courses under its plan to reduce contact among students during the coronavirus pandemic, UPEI is planning to increase the number of courses it offers online, it said in a release on social media as well as an email to students. Some students will return to campus seldom or not at all, if they can access virtual classes.

"Since day one, we have been hearing about the difficulty for students, mostly financial," said UPEI Student Union president Brian Affouan, adding the union has been advocating for different kinds of financial support for students since the pandemic began.

A written release on the fees notes that tuition is set by UPEI's board of governors "to cover the operational costs of providing post-secondary education," but the following changes have been negotiated to fees for the fall semester, including:

No e-learning fee of $75 per course, for all students.

Those not living on P.E.I. can opt out of paying the fitness and administration fee ($133 for fall semester).

International students not residing in Canada can opt out of the international medical plan fee (about $600 for fall semester).

"It's definitely not enough," Affouan said. "That's why we are continuing to advocate" for a reduction to other student fees and expenses, especially for students living out of province.

Forms to opt out of the fees will be available mid-August on UPEI's fall academic semester web page, the email said.

Affouan said the stydebt union is also trying to figure out the best use of the campus pub and student building, given that there will be limits on the number of people allowed in the building. Many students use it as a drop-in to do homework using the Wi-Fi and grab a bite to eat.

