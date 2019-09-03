Timely feedback on student assessments needed, says P.E.I. Teachers' Federation

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation has some ideas for the provincial government as it puts a hold on Grade 3 student assessments.

Education Minister Brad Trivers said last week the province was taking a year off with the assessments while it tries to determine why some scores have regularly been so low. Results have consistently found only about half of Grade 3 students meeting expectations in writing.

Teachers' Federation president Aldene Smallman said a change that would be helpful for teachers would be better feedback.

"I do believe the feedback must be very timely," said Smallman.

"These tests are written in the spring and results not released till the fall, which is of really no help to that student or the teacher."

As for the results themselves, she said it is important that people put them in perspective.

"We do have to always bear in mind that it is basically a snapshot. It's one moment in time," said Smallman.

"These tests may be a good way to assess gaps in the curriculum, but do not support student learning as additional classroom supports would."

She said the best assessments of students are done by teachers, all year long.

Trivers said the assessment results are important in helping the government to understand what improvements need to be made to the curriculum.

