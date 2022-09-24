To preserve your device data, read the latest P.E.I. storm details here
If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.
Given the accessibility issues with power and internet due to Hurricane Fiona this weekend, you may want to switch over to CBC's low-bandwidth, text-only site that is easier to load and uses minimal data. It's called CBC Lite.
Click here for the direct link for CBC Prince Edward Island coverage on this accessible site.