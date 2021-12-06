Strong winds could affect traffic at Confederation Bridge
Early-morning ferries cancelled due to forecast
Strong winds may cause some ferry service and Confederation Bridge traffic disruptions Tuesday.
CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said southerly winds could range from 50 to 80 km/h overnight, and that on Tuesday morning they could average between 40 and 70 km/h.
Strong southerly winds from 50-80+ km/h tonight will see temperatures soar to the 11-14°C range across <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> tonight. Rain tonight will taper off to showers before clearing Tuesday morning, but a strong west wind will usher in cooler air with the temperature falling thru the day. <a href="https://t.co/FxWqX0dFGz">pic.twitter.com/FxWqX0dFGz</a>—@JayScotland
A statement on the Confederation Bridge website says that due to the wind conditions, there may be traffic restrictions from 5 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Northumberland Ferries issued an advisory saying the 8:30 a.m. ferry departing from Wood Islands, and the 10 a.m. ferry departing from Caribou, N.S., are cancelled due to the weather forecast.
With files from Jay Scotland
