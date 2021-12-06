Skip to Main Content
PEI

Strong winds could affect traffic at Confederation Bridge

Strong winds may cause some ferry service and Confederation Bridge traffic disruptions Tuesday.

Early-morning ferries cancelled due to forecast

CBC News ·
CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said southerly winds could range from 50 to 80 km/h overnight. (Confederation Bridge)

Strong winds may cause some ferry service and Confederation Bridge traffic disruptions Tuesday.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said southerly winds could range from 50 to 80 km/h overnight, and that on Tuesday morning they could average between 40 and 70 km/h.

A statement on the Confederation Bridge website says that due to the wind conditions, there may be traffic restrictions from 5 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Northumberland Ferries issued an advisory saying the 8:30 a.m. ferry departing from Wood Islands, and the 10 a.m. ferry departing from Caribou, N.S., are cancelled due to the weather forecast.

With files from Jay Scotland

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now