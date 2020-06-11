New strip mall coming to Charlottetown

There will soon be a new strip mall off John Yeo Drive in Charlottetown.

Tim Banks, CEO of APM Group, the developer behind the project, said there are already two existing strip malls on the street and he plans to add other buildings to the area.

"One of which will be a strip mall and the other one will be a warehouse service department," he said.

Charlottetown city council approved the project at a meeting on Monday.

Banks said in order for the development to go ahead, a request was sent to the city to align the buildings with similar existing developments in the area.

"We wanted to build two more buildings to match the two buildings we have existing on the street and to have the same street elevation," he said.

The new 10,500-square-foot strip mall and 6,220-square-foot warehouse will be built in between two existing strip malls on John Yeo Drive.

Banks said he plans to start construction as soon as building permits are approved and the development should be complete in the next year.

"It'll take us eight to 10 months," he said.

Banks said tenants for the buildings will be announced once they begin to occupy units.

