As Ontario seeks help in its COVID struggle, P.E.I. considers stricter border measures

Premier Dennis King says the province is looking at further strengthening its "already strict" provincial border measures in an effort to limit the importation of COVID-19.

King made the statement in a news release issued late Saturday.

It came after King spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Ontario is asking for assistance with human resources as it deals with fast-rising COVID-19 case numbers.

"In consultation with [Chief Public Health Office], we continue to believe that our best effort to keep our province safe rests with limiting the possibility for importing the virus to our province so we will be looking at further strengthening our already strict border measures in the days ahead," the statement said.

CBC has reached out to the province asking for details on what the increased measures would entail.

King said the P.E.I. government's first priority is the health and safety of Islanders.

"While we will remain as open as possible to offering as much help as we can to our fellow Canadians during this difficult time, we also have to remain focused on the needs of our province, as we brace for the reality this growing third wave of COVID-19 may hit our Island shores," the statement said.

King said at the request of Trudeau and Ford, he has asked P.E.I. health officials, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Wellness, Health PEI, Chief Public Health Office and unions, to undertake a "scan of our current situation to determine if there are any resources which could be available."

This afternoon, in response to rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Ontario, I reached out to Premiers <a href="https://twitter.com/FureyAndrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FureyAndrew</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/dennyking?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DennyKing</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/IainTRankin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IainTRankin</a>. We spoke about how we can work together to help Ontarians get through this third wave. <a href="https://t.co/QtGHHW8Nh1">pic.twitter.com/QtGHHW8Nh1</a> —@JustinTrudeau

The province has also been in contact with UPEI and Holland College to see if there are any graduates who may be willing to assist.

"This is a worrisome time," King said in the statement. "While we want to try to provide some assistance to our fellow Canadians in need, we need to remain fully prepared for what we could be faced with in Prince Edward Island as COVID-19 case counts grow in the country."

