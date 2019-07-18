Strength of Mi'kmaq women focus of new exhibit

Island photographer Patricia Bourque hopes her new exhibit featuring portraits of Mi'kmaq women will help people see beyond some of the stereotypes and assumptions associated with Indigenous women — and focus on their strength and grace instead.

The exhibit is called Beyond The Regalia. Bourque's subjects range from artisan Melissa Peter-Paul to lawyer Cheryl Simon to Mi'kmaq elder Alma MacDougall, who died last month.

"When I photograph the women, whether it's at powwows or whether it's at events or just in portraits, I see them with so much respect," said Bourque.

"I want to give them honour. I want to elevate them where they should be, where I see them at. And I hope that they feel that in their hearts when they see themselves up here on the walls because that's how I see them."

Bourque says she hopes her images will give viewers a reason to pause and reflect upon the many missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Matt Rainnie/CBC )

Each photo is accompanied by a description of the person captured — details Bourque hopes visitors will take a moment to read.

"I want you to read our stories and learn who we are," said Bourque.

"I'm so happy when I hear people are reading the stories and not just looking at the pretty pictures."

Bourque said she also hopes the images will give viewers a reason to pause and reflect upon the many missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Part of the exhibit features her own red dress, a frequently used symbol of MMIWG, photographed in various locations — a beacon of bright colour in an otherwise black and white image.

Bourque said she often brings her red dress with her on her travels, and photographs it in different locations in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Matt Rainnie/CBC )

"That's my honour to all those missing sisters that have been murdered or have gone missing or are even living in violence at this very moment," said Bourque.

"I just wanted to pay honour to them and remember them every day."

She said even though the focus started with changing the way Mi'kmaq women are perceived, it has also changed the way she sees herself and has helped her appreciate the power of the images she captures.

'It's been magical'

"My camera, that's my voice," said Bourque.

'I can tell a story with my camera,' says Bourque. (Matt Rainnie/CBC )

"I can tell a story with my camera. It's been magical and it's changed my way of thinking about myself. I'm ready, I'm excited to show what I can really do. I knew I could do it before but now I believe it. I believe in myself more now. That's a pretty cool gift."

Beyond the Regalia is on display at The Guild in Charlottetown until Aug. 18.

