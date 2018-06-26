Charlottetown street festivals need barriers for protection, say police

Charlottetown Police are looking at ways to improve the safety of crowds at public events.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the force is looking at temporary barricades that can withstand the impact of a vehicle, but can still be wheeled out of the way in case emergency vehicles needed to pass.

This modular vehicle from Fiber Security is one of the options being considered by Charlottetown police. (Fiber Security)

MacConnell said after looking at E-watch footage of Farm Day in the City last year police saw a need.

"It became very apparent that the crowd was vulnerable," said MacConnell.

"We're working towards finding the solutions necessary to put in place to protect those crowds when they're occupying the streets or other event sites."

A section of barrier costs about $1,800, MacConnell said, and several would be needed to block off an intersection.

More P.E.I. news